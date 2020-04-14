To The Editor:
Now lets have some good news for a change. Fact. Going into my 44th summer in business in Estes Park, one thing has always been constant. After every major event including three floods, fires, recessions and depressions, our business has always come back strong. I have never had a down year in any of my businesses and my business was especially stronger after all of these major events. This past weekend I noticed people just coming up and driving through town just to get out of their houses in the valley. Why is this? Because people want to get away from their homes and televisions to soak up some fresh air in the mountains, even if it's just to drive through in their cars. Of course, we all must be safe and smart during these challenging times of emergency, but this will pass, hopefully sooner than later, and life will go on.
Now, I know the pessimists out there will dispute what I'm writing but mark my word, before you know it, business will be thriving again in Estes and me and my superstar team of young entrepreneurs at the Sugar Shack will be ready for it!!
Sincerely, Ed Grueff
Former owner of Big Horn restaurant, Mountain Man Restaurant and Ed's Cantina, Estes Park Brewery, Stingers, Longs Peak Grilling Company, Twin Owls Steakhouse and others, as well as present owner of The Estes Park Sugar Shack.
P.S. Be safe out there. Estes will come back stronger than ever!
