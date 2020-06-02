Saturday morning was a beautiful Estes Park morning. My goal- connect to our businesses and find out the pulse in downtown Estes Park. How is traffic flowing? Are visitors shopping, carrying packages? Is there optimism? How are future downtown projects being perceived?
My husband dropped me off on Moraine Ave 10:30. I began walking toward Elkhorn, changed my mind and turned back to Moraine Avenue stores, breweries, wineries, guided tours and restaurants- quite the variety of businesses on Moraine! Moose Creek, Plum Creek and the 5 and 10 had customers and some sales. Green Jeep Tours owner Nicki was surprised to see me in her business. She requested to have RMNP report weekly how reservations are stacking up each week. She can use that information to plan staffing for her tours. The Barrel, was busy confirming the regulations for outdoor seating were in place. Ingrid and Lou were decorating a wall indoors with beer barrel slats. Bartenders Amber and John were prepping for customers. I decided to save Snowy Peaks and Rock Cut for later in the day. So I headed to Molly B and was welcomed with a wave. Customers were sitting outside enjoying good food and watching cars drive by. Business was described as improving.
Indian Village has been in Estes for years! Owner Toni Miller was behind the counter and offered several spontaneous observations. She needs more information regarding future social distancing programs such as the pedestrian sidewalk program. She wonders if people will distance themselves or use added sidewalk width as a place to congregate.
Customers are complying with face coverings when in the store.
I am gaining information and being welcomed by owners and having fun! Business input is so important. I continue on to Rocky Mountain Tops, Rustic Mountain Charm, Elkins, Rocky Mountain Connection, Estes Silver and Gold, The Weathervane, Locals, Colorado Homestead; all with varying degrees of optimism. Rocky Mtn. Tops and Colorado Homestead are uncertain about the future Stay Healthy Street program. And as an extra bonus for me, Anne Taylor provided some clarity for me regarding emails I have received stating that Estes Park’s signage is not welcoming.
Apparently, the State of Colorado, “Safer at Home” program was being
interpreted by some as asking visitors to stay home! Communication is an art form and a science! Focusing on the impact of messaging as we move forward through our summer is critical.
It is almost 1:30 pm, Inta Juice, Snowy Peaks Winery and Rock Cut Brewery will end this information gathering outing for today. Snowy Peaks and the Rock Cut Brewery are optimistic with RMNP being open.
Customers were smiling, maintaining social distancing and planning their next stop in our beautiful tourist destination.
As I walk home, I am proud of the courage of our business community and conscientious approach to safely opening in Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.