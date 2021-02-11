Estes Park Health and other Estes Park providers continue to ramp up the COVID vaccinations as the state offers higher volumes of the Moderna vaccine. As of Friday, February 5, EPH has given 1026 doses of vaccine. This includes some second doses given for some healthcare workers, fire department, and police department groups.
We’ve also heard the great news that Salud has given at least 600 doses. Wherever you can get vaccinated, we encourage you to do so as soon as possible, with consideration to your own medical conditions. (Please contact your physician as needed to discuss any of your specific medical conditions.)
EPH is continuing to call from the Larimer County list, which is the required prerequisite for us to schedule appointments with community members and essential workers. You MUST be signed up on the county list in order for us (or other vaccine providers) to call you for an appointment. To complete the vaccine notification form, please visit the Larimer County website at www.larimer.org/covidvaccine.
We are very pleased to now begin to offer weekday on-campus vaccination clinics, at EPH at 555 Prospect Avenue in Estes. Many of you have now been called and are scheduled for those first and subsequent clinics. We have quite a few of you booked for this next week and will continue to book as vaccine supply and the Larimer list are available.
We are continuing to vaccinate our 70+ population at this time. We will begin to schedule our 65-69 population along with our educators and childcare workers once we have covered the 70+ demographic.
You must be signed up on the county list in order for us to call you for an appointment. To complete the vaccine notification form, please visit the Larimer County website at www.larimer.org/covidvaccine. If you are having challenges getting signed up on the county list, and you are in the eligible age range, please call our physician clinic 970-586-2200 during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.), and we’ll assist you with getting registered on the Larimer County portal. This is a prerequisite to getting on the EPH list.
Our continued vaccination clinics depend on getting vaccine from the state. In addition to great work on the part of our vaccine task force at EPH, we want to give a special shout-out to Mayor Wendy Koenig Schuett, who helped reinforce our need for more doses to the state in recent days. Thanks, Wendy!
The “good” problem of coordinating all of the vaccinations continues, and we’ll continue to provide updates.
