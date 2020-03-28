100 Years: 100 Women A Community Project

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation. ”
The 19th Amendment awarded American women the right to vote, universally, thereby making them full-fledged citizens of the United States. Last Fall, when we were looking for ways to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, we also wanted projects that would celebrate the women of the Estes Valley, projects that would allow widespread participation, involving all the individuals who love this unique Town and Valley. Examples of individual events under consideration encompass a high tea, a film festival, a parade entry, live Chautauqua performances, speakers and book club discussions. Most individuals should find something appealing amid the variety of activity chosen – with more additions to come.
We decided that a booklet telling 100 stories about women with an Estes connection would be an ideal way to allow a wide variety of individuals to participate. We chose to collect submitted stories from anyone willing to write. To allow broad participation, stories are limited to 200 words – max. Each story will be printed in the local newspapers and 100 will be selected for the final booklet. Now, while quiet reigns supreme, there is time for reflection and writing – and we need YOUR stories!
Note, we did not say biographies. A biography is a story (and we welcome them) but a story is not necessarily a biography. The story can be a narrative about a particular project and the woman who served as its driving force, its motivation. The story can tell of a specific day – or hour – that remains etched in the author’s memory. The story can be a collection of fleeting thoughts about a female friend or relative. The story may also be a researched biography of a historic figure in Estes history. (The Estes Valley Library and the Estes Park Museum are prepared to assist with this once the current crisis subsides.) In the mean time, consider a story of personal significance.
We hope to receive stories from a diversified pool of authors: men and women, girls and boys, depicting a variety of cultures, to give a true picture of the Estes Valley community. All ages are encouraged to write. Currently the age range covers Middle School to retired senior citizens. This is a community project! Experience runs the gamut from novice (never before published) to accomplished authors with multiple books in print. This is a community project! Authors who are not comfortable in the English language may submit a story in their native tongue and we will attempt to find a translator.. This is a community project!
A “relationship to the Estes Valley” does not require residence within the Valley confines. She may own a home here and visit once a year, but still relate to Estes. She may own a business here and have local employees. She may live down on the Front Range and work here in Estes Park. She may have written a book about Estes. She may have grown up here. She may have plans to retire here.
More than one story may be written about the same woman. An individual author may write more than one story. There is no limit on this. But this is a community project! We need more authors!
Parents and grandparents who are at wits end conceiving interesting and beneficial activity for the unexpected family time during the current moratorium – take heed! Enticing subjects include mother, grandmother, sister (but complementary please), a favorite teacher, coach, librarian, scout leader, local official, a BFF, a friend’s parent, someone from summer camp. These are merely suggestions. Have a brain storming session at the kitchen table. Similar topics are suggested for stir crazy adults experiencing long, quiet (boring?) days while learning to appreciate the rewards of employment (hopefully soon to resume). How about a favorite business and the woman who owns it, or, perhaps, an indispensable employee or volunteer?
Please submit stories to chomanwendell@estesvalleylibrary.org Questions? judi@signsandwishes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.