Last year, generous donors contributed over $375,000 to bring 3D Mammography to Estes Park Health. 3D mammograms have been shown to detect 20-65% more incidences of breast cancer then 2D mammograms. From May 4th to May 21st, Estes Park Health will suspend mammography services to install the new 3D system.
For those that have already scheduled a 2D mammogram, Estes Park Health’s radiology scheduler can send out a request to the referring provider to change the mammogram to 3D. Please call patient services at 970-586-2317 or send a message through My Health Connection to schedule a mammogram or request changes to your appointment.
The work of Estes Park Health Foundation’s all-volunteer board and committee members, Paint Estes Pink volunteers and business supporters, Crowns for the Care Contestants, Honor a Cancer Warrior contributors, Colorado Gives Day donors, Elizabeth Guild volunteers and staff, everyday donors, hospital volunteers, staff, vendors and foundation supporters who decided to step up and give was absolutely essential to making 3D mammography services a possibility in Estes Park. 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life, and early detection using tools like 3D mammograms offers better outcomes to women with breast cancer.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
