Red Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrating Grand Opening Of Avant Garde’s Heated Tent

The Estes Chamber joined the team at Avant Garde Aleworks, local leaders, residents, and business owners in celebrating the grand opening of their heated tent for expanded winter seating and events last Wednesday, November 2nd.
“Avant Garde is the perfect place to gather, whether you’re getting up on stage to perform at Open Mic for the first time, getting married surrounded by loved ones, or just grabbing an after-work drink with friends” said Taproom/Operations Manager, Alex Shaughnessy. “The opening of our new heated tent this winter allows us to host more people even when it’s cold and snowy. All are welcome and we hope to see you in the taproom (or the tent) this winter!”
“This is an exciting addition to the beautiful deck at Avant Garde to allow locals and tourists alike to enjoy this local brewery in any season,” commented Colleen DePasquale, Estes Chamber Executive Director.
Avant Garde is located at 920 Dunraven Street.
