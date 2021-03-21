By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the mountain chickadee. A lover of the rugged West as much as the rest of us in Estes Park, the mountain chickadee thrives in mixed conifer forests of the Western mountains. These typically grow at 6,900 to 10,500 feet in Colorado. Here are five more facts about these active little birds.
1. Mountain chickadees will feed on seeds, berries, and insects, including their eggs and pupae.
2. Mountain chickadees will lay between five and 12 eggs each spring in a nest that is usually in the hole of a tree, such as an old woodpecker hole or natural cavity.
3. An adult mountain chickadee will make a loud hiss, like a snake, if disturbed on the nest.
4. In addition to mixed conifer forests, mountain chickadees will also live in forests of aspens, pine, spruce-fir, and pinyon-juniper. Aspen forests are particularly popular with mountain chickadees during nesting season for the softer, easier to excavate trunks of these trees.
5. The mountain chickadee species name, Poecile gambeli, honors naturalist William Gambel.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram:
@dawnwilsonphoto.
