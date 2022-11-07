YMCA of the Rockies is pleased to announce the Beverly K. Booe Early Childhood Education Program at Bennett is now open and proudly offering families of the Estes Park community a nature-based preschool program. The YMCA is currently serving children ages 1 to 6 and will be expanding the program as additional teachers are hired. The early childhood education program at YMCA of the Rockies – Estes Park Center is made possible by a generous donor’s gift, in honor of their friend, Beverly K. Booe. Space is limited and waitlist positions are available. For more information visit ymcarockies.org or email the Beverly K. Booe Early Childhood Education Program director, Elizabeth Price at EPrice@ymcarockies.org.
Beverly K. Booe (1943-2021), from Leawood, Kansas, was a long-time member of YMCA of the Rockies who devoted her life to helping children through early childhood education programs. Beverly earned her Bachelor’s degree in Humanities with an emphasis in Early Childhood from Kansas State University, and her Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology and Research, with an emphasis in Early Childhood Education, from the University of Kansas. Beverly was a classroom teacher, education coordinator and faculty member throughout her career starting in 1979, and continued to volunteer after retiring in 2007. YMCA of the Rockies is grateful to honor Beverly K. Booe’s legacy and serve youth and families in the Estes Park community through this program.
