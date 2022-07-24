Land Trust to Host Breakfast Event Showcasing Local Search and Rescue K9s

Join the Estes Valley Land Trust on Saturday, August 13th and learn about the important roles K9s play in local emergency response. Attendees will meet local search and rescue dog Kismet (“Kizzie”) and her handler Jeff Liddle, and Loveland Police K9 JoJo and her handler Sgt. Steven Colburn. Through stories and demonstrations, our guest presenters will share the ways K9s assist with search and rescue efforts, apprehend criminals, detect dangerous or illegal substances, and more.
Jeff Liddle and Kizzie will focus specifically on their search and rescue work finding lost individuals and searching for human remains. Jeff and Kizzie volunteer with Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States (SARDUS) and Larimer County Search and Rescue, and were recently recognized by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for their cadaver detection work on the Marshall Fire. As an Estes Park local, Liddle is passionate about the ways K9s help protect community members: “Canine resources for search and rescue and law enforcement are invaluable assets for community safety. Just as it’s important for the community to know our local police officers, fire fighters, EMS, and search and rescue personnel, it is equally important to know the K9s who put their lives on the line so that others may live,” said Liddle.
Sgt. Steven Colburn and JoJo will highlight the role of K9s in law enforcement and patrol. Sgt. Colburn and other members of the Loveland Police K9 unit will provide a series of family-friendly K9 demonstrations related to detection skills, obedience, and patrol functions. After hearing from our speakers, attendees will have the chance to meet (and pet!) our guest K9s.
“I’m amazed at the intelligence of these working dogs and the bond they form with their handlers” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director with the Estes Valley Land Trust. “I hope kids, families and other members of the community attend to see these dogs in action.”
This breakfast event will be hosted in-person on Saturday, August 13th at the Hermit Park Open Space Pavilion at 8:00am. Registration is required and can be completed at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. Registration is $15 per person, and includes a hot breakfast of eggs, sausage or bacon, fresh fruit, pastries, juice, and coffee.
This event is for EVLT members only. New members can join for $35 and will receive two free breakfast vouchers. Join at evlandtrust.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.