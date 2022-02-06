By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the belted kingfisher. These small, fish-eating birds that also enjoy crayfish, frogs and aquatic insects, are quick and agile hunters that thrive along creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes. Common across most of the U. S., kingfishers can be most frequently spotted along rivers like the Big Thompson and Fall where branches provide good cover and perches for hunting. Here are five more fun facts about this little blue bird.
1. Belted kingfishers are one of the few bird species where the female is more colorful than the male, sporting a chestnut or rust-colored band across her chest. Males are all blue-gray and white.
2. When looking for a belted kingfisher, listen for their distinct and loud rattling or chattering call. You will typically hear the sound before you see the bird.
3. The belted kingfisher pair jointly builds their nest in dirt banks along waterways. The tunnel, which can extend up to eight feet long, is angled upward to prevent flooding and has a “room” at the end for nesting.
4. Adult kingfishers cannot digest bones from their prey, so they regurgitate the pieces as pellets, like owls. Nestlings, however, have an acidic stomach to help digest bones, fish scales and arthropod shells.
5. Unearthed fossils of belted kingfishers have been dated to two million years ago.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
