Aviation Club Presents “The 20 GreatestMoments In Flight (That You Never Heard Of)”

The 20 Greatest Moments in Flight (That You Never Heard Of) is a lively presentation of some of the often overlooked stories from the history of aviation. The talk is full of surprises that will fascinate aviation buffs as well as those who haven’t given much thought to aviation before now. (OMG! You mean Lindbergh wasn’t the first to fly the Atlantic?). Presented with passion and humor, with details that take the audience into the context and reality of the times, these events really come to life. You’ll be fascinated by the colorful personalities and amazing exploits that punctuate the adventurous history of human flight.
Chuck Stout is the curator of the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. He’s been an active general aviation pilot for more than 50 years, with a commercial pilot certificate and instrument, multi-engine, glider, and seaplane ratings. He wrote and edited pilot training books and online courses for many years at Jeppesen, and has also worked in exhibit design at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, as a rehabilitation engineer at Craig Hospital in Englewood, and as an aerospace engineer for AMSAT. He has been active in the International Aerobatic Club, Colorado Aviation Historical Society, Short-Wing Piper Club, Colorado Pilots Association, and (long, long ago) the Civil Air Patrol.
The Aviation Club meeting is Wednesday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post 119 hall, located at 850 No. St. Vrain Ave. As always, the Legion is open to the public with food and drink for purchase. Our gathering is open to all interested, so if you like flying, planes, space, or just talking to aviation enthusiasts, come join us!
