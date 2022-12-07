Have you ever sought an answer to one question and ended up with answers to a whole bunch of questions you didn’t even know you had? Well, that’s exactly what happened to me last week when a community member asked me to find out about the refill details for Lake Estes.
My search for an answer to the refill question took me to Anna Perea. She’s the Public Affairs Specialist at the Bureau of Reclamation’s Big Thompson Headquarters in Loveland. Perea told me that the 70-feet high Olympus Dam, forming Lake Estes from the Big Thompson River, became operational in 1949. It’s supposed to hold water at a level about 7,472 feet above sea level. However, to accommodate some much-needed internal repairs to the dam, the Bureau began lowering the lake’s level to about 7,460 feet on September 20. With water at that level, repairs now underway include maintenance to the dam and an update to its controls. According to Perea the lake should begin refilling around December 19.
With the question about Lake Estes answered, a new question came to mind. What’s up with the water level of Mary’s Lake being abnormally low? According to Perea water there is purposely low to accommodate repairs to the Mary’s Lake Power Plant. It’s getting a new unit runner and an overhaul of its turbine. These repairs will increase reliability, improve efficiency and reduce outages of the plant.
With that question—one I previously didn’t even know I had—now answered, and me having access to a Bureau of Reclamation expert, my attention turned to the Estes Power Plant at the western end of Lake Estes. Opened in 1950, the plant takes the water delivered from Mary’s Lake Power plant and holds it in Lake Estes for use by Big Thompson Project. In the interim, both plants generate electricity for the Western Area Power Administration market, not for the Town of Estes Park. I leaned that newcomers to Estes Park often contact the Estes Power Plant about how and when to pay their utility bills. And that Powerplant Supervisor Chuck Files kindly encourages them to take their payments to the Town of Estes Park utility department.
Where and how is the town electricity generated? Electricity for the townspeople of Estes Park comes from the Platte River Power Authority. Formed in 1973, PRPA is a partnership between Estes Park, Loveland, Longmont and Fort Collins. Each partnering town bills its respective townspeople for their electrical usage. Currently, PRPA generates electricity via, coal, hydropower, solar, and wind. It is in the process of converting to 100% renewable energy resources by 2030. Meeting PRPA’s requirement for reliability critically depends on having access to reliable battery storage.
And here’s another answer to another question you didn’t ask. In the 1960s, during the Cold War, the Power Plant at Lake Estes was the go-to shelter for our community should there be an air raid or nuclear event. I, at the time an elementary school student, believed it to be much safer alternative than hiding under my school desk.
The events of last week, although a bit circuitous at times, did have several positive outcomes. Not the least of which was that I got lots of answers (and hopefully, you did too). Updating my information about Estes Park, improves my service to our community. Sharing information is a goal of my report outs. I hope you learned something new about our community.
