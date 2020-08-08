Five Fun Facts About... Chipmunks

By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is a common one, the chipmunk.
Although most weeks this column focuses on just a single animal, this week’s featured animal is a group—the chipmunk. There are five chipmunks that live in Colorado, and Estes Valley is home to three of them. These include the Colorado, Uinta and the least chipmunks.
1. There are only minor identification marks that differentiate these three small members of the squirrel family from each other. The Colorado is the largest of the three at about 9 inches long and about two ounces, and has dark stripes that are mostly black. The stripes on the Uinta chipmunk are more brownish and this chipmunk has white dots on the ears. The least chipmunk is the smallest of the three at about 7 and ½ inches long, has the largest habitat range, and can appear more grayish. Even with these variations, chipmunks are extremely difficult to differentiate in the field.
2. Chipmunks differ from other ground squirrels, like the golden-mantled ground squirrel, by the stripes on the face.
3. Chipmunks are diurnal, meaning they are active during the day.
4. Although chipmunks do hibernate, they will occasionally wake up to eat from their cache or search for nearby food, like at bird feeders.
5. Typically a solitary animal, chipmunks only come together during the mating season. This happens during the spring about 10 to 20 days after emerging from hibernation. Babies are born in about 31 days and only stay with mom for about 40 to 50 days before they are weaned.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
