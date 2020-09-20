By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the muskrat. This often-overlooked animal is common in ponds, lakes, rivers and creeks of Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park. One of the most common places to see them swimming around is Lily Lake. This medium-sized rodent is frequently confused with its distant cousin, the American beaver, but the muskrat has its own set of unique and fun features.
1. The common muskrat is a semiaquatic rodent and are related to voles, lemmings and mice.
2. Muskrats live in freshwater, saltwater and brackish habitats where they build underwater homes along the banks out of plants, sticks and mud. Sometimes they will take over abandoned beaver lodges or dig dens in the bank.
3. To differentiate muskrats from beavers, look for the long, skinny, scaled tale that works like a rudder to help propel and steer them through water. Beavers, which are generally much larger, have long, flat, wide tails.
4. The term “muskrat” refers to the musky-smelling fluid this animal uses to mark its territory. The term is also believed to be of Algonquin origin from the word muscascus, meaning “it is red.”
5. Muskrats have adaptations to help them swim under water for up to 17 minutes. These include bodies that are less sensitive to carbon dioxide buildup, can close their ears to prevent water from getting inside them, and have a double layer of dense fur to keep them warm in cold water.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
