By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the sandhill crane. March is peak season for the migration of the sandhill cranes through the Central Flyway. This corridor stretches from the western Gulf Coast in Texas to the U. S. – Canada border in Montana and includes the states in the central portion of the U. S., including Colorado. Although more than 600,000 sandhill cranes — about 80 percent of the world’s population — migrate and stopover along the Platte River in Nebraska, a few will wander into Colorado. Learn a little more about this prehistoric bird.
1. Sandhill cranes are considered to be one of the oldest living bird species on earth. The earliest sandhill crane fossil is estimated to be 2.5 million years old.
2. In Estes Valley, you are more likely to hear than see these large birds as they pass overhead during their migration. On occasion, however, a few may stop in the wet meadows of Rocky Mountain National Park.
3. The call of the sandhill crane is very distinct and unmistakable. Listen for their loud rattling bugle call, which can be heard up to 2.5 miles away from the bird.
4. The feathers of the sandhill crane are mostly gray but often appear rusty, a result of iron stains from tundra ponds. Male and female adult sandhill cranes have the distinct crimson forehead.
5. Sandhill cranes have a huge range. Subspecies are found in Florida, Mississippi and Cuba, but the bulk of the population spends the winters in warm southern states like Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. Breeding grounds extend as far north as central Alaska.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram:@dawnwilsonphoto.
