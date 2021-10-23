The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is continuing to crush it in their 2021 Season. The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th-12th Grade Students. High School student athletes on the Estes Park MTB Team race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with currently over 1850 other student athletes from across the state, but this small but mighty Estes Park MTB Team has been making their presence known amongst all those competitors!
The Estes Park MTB Team’s third race of the 2021 Colorado League season took place on October 10th at the Granby Ranch Round Up in Granby, CO. Six Estes Park MTB Team high school student athletes competed on the cold and muddy Granby Ranch XC race course for either three laps / 18 miles for Varsity or two laps / 12 miles for JV and Sophomore. Due to snow and rain on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, the Estes Park MTB Team was unable to pre-ride the challenging course and know what to expect, but that didn't stop them from putting down their fastest times on Sunday.
JV Boys Junior Sam Honda started off the chilly day of racing in Granby. Sam started in 24th call up and, after surviving a near crash during the start that sent him a even further back, Sam had his work cut out for him and Sam's amazing hard work paid off and he had an impressive 11th Place Finish in JV Boys out of the 98 fierce competitors in his category. Still chilly outside, the JV and Freshman Girls student athletes raced the second wave of the day. JV Girls Senior Sydney Lewelling earned a 5th call up spot putting her in her first ever first row start for her JV Girls category. Sydney kept a strong position throughout the race and even passed a fellow fierce competitor during it earning Sydney a solid 4th Place Finish in JV Girls out of 36 fierce competitors. JV Girls Junior Isabella Putman warmed up during her race quickly while tackling this challenging course and had an amazing 23rd Place Finish in JV Girls. Freshman Nora Harrison was able to race for the first time ever at Granby. Nora started in the last row of her category but she quickly moved up throughout both laps and Nora had a phenomenal 9th Place Finish in Freshman Girls out of 25 fierce competitors. Sophomore Boys Odin Rhode started in 6th call up but had his sights on his first podium finish. Giving it his all during his two laps, Odin had an amazing 4th Place Finish in Sophomore Boys out of 70 fierce competitors. The final wave of the day was Varsity Boys and Senior Ben Ferree had his work cut out for him. Starting in the back of the pack for his Varsity category, Ben worked his way up to finish a stellar 11th place in a field of 21 of the fastest riders in our Yampa Conference!
At the end of the amazing day of racing in Granby, the Estes Park MTB Team had two student athletes podium in the top five for their categories at the Granby Ranch Round Up: JV Girls Senior Sydney Lewelling in 4th Place and Sophomore Boys Odin Rhode in 4th Place. Thanks to the incredibly strong showing of all of the high school student athletes on the Estes Park MTB Team, the team also brought home the 1st Place Team Trophy for their Division 3 at the Granby Ranch Round Up.
The Colorado League also recognized the season's top points earners for their Yampa Conference and Senior Sydney Lewelling took home the 4th Place Overall medal for JV Girls. Due to the amazing finish times of the Estes Park MTB Team all season long, they also brought home the 1st Place Overall Team Trophy for Division 3 in their Yampa Conference.
The Colorado High School Cycling League's State Championship Race will take place in Durango, CO, on October 23-24. The Estes Park MTB Team has five student athletes that have qualified for the Colorado State Championship Race in Durango: Sophomore Odin Rhode, JV Junior Sam Honda, JV Junior Isabella Putman, JV Senior Sydney Lewelling, and Varsity Senior Ben Ferree. Keep up the good work, Estes Park!
