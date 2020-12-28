Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 18F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 18F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.