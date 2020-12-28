2020 has been a strange year, to say the least. As we’ve all sought to protect our neighbors’ and our own health, businesses have had to get creative to stay afloat during the pandemic. Like every other business the Estes Valley Board of REALTORS® has had to reinvent how we accomplished our goals and supported our community over the past year.
While all our in-person meetings, classes and fundraisers shifted to the virtual world, we were still able to support local organizations and causes. This year we were able to provide two college scholarships to Estes Park High School graduates with donations from our members and the help of local businesses like Snowy Peak Winery, Brownfields, You Need Pie, and Bank of Colorado. We also completed our Adopt-A-Highway clean up, donated $2,000 to the Estes Valley Housing Authority Down Payment Assistance Program, contributed $8,400 to Crossroads Ministries for housing assistance, and raised over $5,000 for Bright Christmas. Currently we’re working with the Colorado Association of REALTORS® to help distribute over $100,000 in grant funds for rent or mortgage assistance to those impacted by loss in the recent East Troublesome, Cameron Peak and Calwood wildfires.
Each year the EVBOR recognizes members who have not only provided excellent service to customers but are also involved in serving the Estes Valley in various ways. This years’ honorees are Abbey Pontius, REALTOR® of the Year, Renee Hodgden, Rookie of the Year and Tim Stolz of Bestway Painting for Affiliate of the Year. Each of the recipients volunteer their time with the EVBOR, support other local organizations with their time, talents and treasure, and work to make Estes a better place for everyone.
Our elected Board of Directors for the new year are Alison Gilbert, President; Mindy Stone, President-Elect: Javier Gomez, Past-President; Renee Hodgden, Secretary; Gene Whannel, Treasurer; April Allen, Breeyan Edwards and Sarah Metz, Directors; Abbey Pontius, Colorado Association of REALTORS® Director, Harriette Woodard, from Bank of Colorado and Dave Caddell, of Caddell Appraisals, Affiliate Representatives. We are grateful for the leadership, vision and dedication of the Board and for the time they sacrifice to make our REALTORS® better.
As we wrap up 2020 all of us at the Estes Valley Board of REALTORS® want to wish you the happiest of holidays and, with you, hope for a very different and healthy 2021!
