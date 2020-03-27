From: Lauren Pavlish, EVCC 55+Plus Recreation and Activities Coordinator
Do you need someone to talk to? Are you wondering what senior resources there are available right now? In our current era of social distancing, quarantine and isolation, don’t be afraid to pick up the phone or go online to find answers to your questions or help with your problems. There are organizations, support groups and volunteers ready to assist and support you! As always, check with your insurance provider for remote therapy coverage.
Safeway has senior hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 – 9 a.m. to help you shop and get what you need!
Larimer County Office on Aging: 970-498-7750
Aging and Disability Resources for Colorado (ADRC) and Family Caregiver Support
This is a trusted source of information on the full range of long-term services and support options with information and referrals to programs, services and resources for older adults, caregivers and adults living with a disability along with help navigating the options. They provide Network of Care, an on-line website and comprehensive searchable on-line service directory to help individuals find programs and services in Larimer County to meet their needs. Their services are provided at no cost.
Senior Access Points: 970-498-7740
Are you looking for aging related resources? Are you caring for a loved one? Is maintaining your independence important? We can help!
Disabled Resource Centers of Loveland: 970-667-0816
They assist people of any age and any disability including physical, visual, auditory, cognitive, and mental/emotional. They provide the following services: information and referral, peer support, advocacy, independent living skills training, transitions from nursing homes, benefits counseling, access to community resources, employment assistance, and medical equipment rentals. They also provide assistance with SSI/SSDI application and Human Services benefits applications. Their services are provided free of charge.
Aging Clinic of the Rockies at CSU: 970-491-6795
Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging Clinic of the Rockies is a non-profit clinic offering counseling and assessment services.
The Aging Clinic of the Rockies offers the following FREE counseling services for seniors and caregivers:
Caregiver Support Program provides counseling for individuals caring for someone over the age of 60. Caregiving can be stressful, and as a caregiver, you may benefit from the support of counseling services. Up to 8 sessions of donation based services are available, call for more information.
Senior Peer Counseling connects adults age 60 and over with trained senior paraprofessionals, who provide emotional and support services. Services are offered on a donation basis and can take place at a location where you and your counselor are most comfortable. Call for more information.
A Wiser Mind: 888-982-9899
In-home mental health treatment for anxiety, grief, depression and family counseling including Brain Activation Therapy for dementia, Alzheimer’s, and stroke patients. Emotional and cognitive services begin with detailed mental and emotional assessments delivered by licensed therapists. Based on a client’s needs, sessions can address emotional issues or challenges adjusting to life-changing events. If memory loss is present, services are tailored to address cognitive challenges, with activities to help with reasoning, language skills and long-term memory. www.aWiserMind.com
Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, Inc.: 970-581-2195
Estes Valley Meals on Wheels: 970-480-1082
Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park home delivery of hot meals serving homebound individuals in the Estes Valley area on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They will deliver 2 meals on both Monday and Wednesday and frozen meals for the weekend.
Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park: 970-577-0610
Provides food, vouchers for laundry, showers, clothing, limited housing, utility shut-off, medical bills and prescription medications. Also provides training in money management and energy efficiency for low-income households. Services are limited to residents of the Estes Valley.
Estes Park Health: 970-586-2200 - Hospital and Medical Clinic Services
Caregiver Support Group: 970-586-2273 - Alzheimer’s Association at Estes Park Good Samaritan Village
Iglesia Pacto de Amor: 970-586-2273
Offers various support groups in Spanish. For more information please visit the website below. Ofrecemos varios grupos de apoyo durante todas las estaciones del año. Los grupos se ofrecen en español. Para más información visita la página web en:
