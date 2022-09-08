Last Saturday was bright and sunny, a perfect day for the start of the 2022 Estes Park Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show at Bond Park. Hosted by the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club, the proceeds from the show benefit local and global Rotary projects.
Wearing my mayor’s shirt and name badge, I left home mid-morning, with husband Roger to go check things out on the first day of the show. At Bond Park, we started going booth-to-booth. To my delight, one artist after another thanked me for the helpful volunteers that were “doing it right” by helping participants with booth set up. After making clear that I had nothing to do with the setup, I told each artists that I’d share their thanks with the Rotarians.
At one booth, artist Lisa Nevot pulled us in with a friendly wave. Lisa shared that she lives in Fort Collins and loves coming up here to paint outdoors. After I made Lisa aware of the Plein Air opportunity occurring here each August, she made me aware of the water dish she provides pets in her booth. Offering up that it’s the only amenity she found wanting in the organization of the entire show.
At another booth, artist Rebecca Browning told us about coming here from Taos many times over the years as a tourist and staying at the KOA campground. She shared with us that this was the first time she was displaying her pottery at the show and was quite pleased by the friendly volunteers and enthusiastic first day crowds.
A bit farther on, we spotted our friend Sarah Beesley, with her quilts on display in a booth she was sharing with face painters. Drawing closer, we saw Lucee and Tegan, daughters of Wendy and Zach Bruchwalski, having their faces painted. As they giggled and laughed, Sarah told us about making quilts for 20 years and participating in the craft show.
Next, we stopped by to talk with Alan Martens from Loveland, the kettle corn master craftsman who’s a mainstay at events in Estes. The slogan at his booth is “Lighten up and let it pop.” Anyone who encounters Alan knows the slogan fits him to a tee. He’s here for the art and craft show this weekend, is at the Farmer’s Market each week and will participate in his 21st Scottish Festival next week. Way to ‘pop” Alan!
In the car, as we headed home, Roger started teasing me. Saying that me, wearing the mayor shirt and badge certainly encouraged artists and tourists to say nice things about Estes Park, its townspeople and the Sunrise Rotary Club. Pushing back on Roger, I said I didn’t think the shirt or badge had anything to do with it, that Estes Park is a good place with good people. Then suggested we test his theory when we go to the 46th Scottish Irish Highland Festival on September 9-11th and the 47th Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies Arts and Craft show on September 17 -18th. Please join us as we do.
