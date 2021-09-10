A library card is a passport to learning, opportunity, and community joy. Now through September 17, all the Estes Valley is invited to vote among six designs for new library cards. The top two designs will be featured on cards debuting this fall. Voting takes only a few minutes at estesvalleylibrary.org/cards
In addition, kids age 15 and under are invited to submit original artwork for the “Your Art on a Card” contest. From the kids’ entries, one winning design will be chosen to appear on a new library card, also debuting this fall. Entries may be delivered to the library now through September 17. All participants receive a thank-you gift upon delivering their artwork. Full details and design-sheet templates are at estesvalleylibrary.org/design
Watch for an announcement this fall of all the new designs. Library patrons will then be able to choose any of the three winning designs for their newest Estes Valley Library cards. The new cards will allow for an upgrade to a barcode format better designed for current and future technology needs.
