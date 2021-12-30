Forgive me if I’m a little peevish today. My New Year’s Eve hasn’t turned out quite like I expected. I’m home with absolutely no plans for the night—no big bash and no champagne toast at midnight. I didn’t make a single arrangement. I didn’t grocery shop for a nice meal, I didn’t bone up on the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, I didn’t dig out the noisemakers for the ball drop on TV—because I’m not supposed to be here!
Joe and I were scheduled to be in Florida right now, participating in a mini family-reunion on Joe’s side. A cousin from Paris, another from New York City, yet another from Virginia, plus an aunt and another cousin in Palm Beach Gardens, not to mention two of Joe’s sisters, were all going to convene in the Sunshine State and have a blast like they did when the families lived near each other back in the Midwest.
Joe was even going to take his ball glove so he could play catch with his first-cousin-once-removed, who is in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system. (Hudson’s father says he won’t play catch with him anymore because his throws are so fast they can peel the skin right off the ball. That doesn’t deter Joe.) We were going to spend an afternoon on Stephen’s boat, basking in the balmy 80+ degree breezes on the Intercoastal Waterway. We were going to pick and eat oranges from the trees in the back yard.
But then, COVID. Not just one relative, but two tested positive and that shut the whole reunion down. We got a full refund for our hotel, our airline tickets and our rental car. But still, we were supposed to…
Oh, never mind. No sense looking back on what we were supposed to do. Instead, let’s have a rollicking good time—you and me—right here, right now! We are going to ring in the new year by doing something highly unusual for a holiday with long-standing traditions. Yessiree Bob, we know how to have a good time! We are going to take a look at what the phrase supposed to means. Woot!
Joe and I were supposed to go to Florida. Taken literally, you assumed, or supposed that Joe and I were going to that state where everyone drives a golf cart. So when I said we were supposed to go to Florida, what I was really saying (in the old, more formal English) was: you supposed us to be going to Florida (even though you had no idea what I was doing for New Year’s, nor did you care.) We were supposed to go.
I can accept that explanation. Where I get tripped up is with the phrase used to, as in, I used to think we were going to Florida. I’ve spent endless hours trying to determine how this saying came to be, without using the internet to give me the answer. (I know, I know. Get a life, Thunk.)
For this column, I finally surrendered and looked it up online. The phrase used to was commonly used from around 1400 onward, and was spoken to indicate a habitual activity in the past. An Olde English way to think of it is wont to do. (One’s wont is one’s customary behavior.) When I said I used to think I was going to Florida, what I was really saying was: my customary behavior—a habitual activity in my past—my wont—was to believe I was going to Florida.
Obviously the translation has been reworked since the 1400s. I don’t often think I’m going to Florida, as I’ve only been in that state two times. Yes, I want to go to Florida but I don’t wont to go.
I suppose that’s enough linguistic excitement for New Year’s Eve. Go celebrate as you wont, and I’ll see you in 2022.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
