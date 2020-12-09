By: Wendy Koenig, Mayor of Estes Park
None of us is as good as all of us. This is the principle that Ray Kroc employed while making MacDonald’s the most successful fast food corporation in the world. The all-of-us principle reflects an understanding that we are only as good as the people with whom we work and our respective capacities for getting the most from those people.
To understand how this works in Estes Park, consider your Town Board. Each member, whether trustee or mayor regularly engages with the townspeople of Estes Park via phone, email, social media, formal or informal virtual meetings, participation in gatherings of organizations, and so on. Afterwards, each person synthesizes what was said or done during the engagement, then stores it away for future use.
Later, most likely during a meeting or study session of the town board, the trustee or I will share our information with other trustees who then will do the same thing with their information. This much repeated process is fueled by a heartfelt desire by trustees and me to represent the needs and interests of the people who live and work in our unique mountain community.
The output of the process—perhaps a policy, priority, program, proclamation and so on— is best understood as a genuine expression of diversity of thought, one that honors the diverse needs and desires of the townspeople. Moreover, the combination of direct and indirect input from the townspeople defines their common good.
Subsequently, the common good is codified in the details of the strategic plan and annual budget of the Town. The latter provides funds for meeting the diverse needs that comprise the common good of Estes, including infrastructure, events, childcare, housing, downtown development upgrades, transportation, environment, and trails. The budget also funds necessary coordination for keeping people safe at the events held here as well making sure events have the desired economic impact by enabling collaboration between the Economic Development Corporation, Visit Estes Park, Chamber of Commerce, and so on.
Several ebbs and flows affect the policymaking of your town and trustees. Some ebbs are seasonal—very active spring, summer, fall seasons, followed by a quieter winter. They, in turn, affect the flow of income, family dynamics, tourism, traffic and the revenues of the town.
Each flow and every ebb, including those of the current pandemic, must be factored into the Town’s plans, a task that’s recently been more challenging than normal. As local businesses struggle to stay afloat due to Larimer County and Colorado restrictions that change when COVID- 19 alert levels rise. Town Administrator Machalek is in regular contact with Larimer County officials, regarding regulations and case counts. He conveys that information to business community leaders, trustees and me.
In the ebbs and flows of these times, we mustn’t forget each of us has a role to play. And when we each play our respective role well—through diverse thoughts and needs—then, we become Estes strong.
