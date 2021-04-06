The Town of Estes Park is seeking members for the Estes Park Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee to help guide preparation of the Town’s new Comprehensive Plan. Individuals will be appointed by the Town Board to terms of approximately one year and seven months and the committee will dissolve following the approval of the Comprehensive Plan. The Plan, funded in partnership with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, is expected to get formally underway in April 2021, with completion expected in December 2022. The Plan analyzes basic community information and establishes goals and objectives for land use, community design, growth management, mobility and circulation, housing, scenic and environmental quality, hazard mitigation, economic well-being, and intergovernmental coordination policies, among other matters, for the portion of the Estes Valley that falls within Town limits.
The committee application is available on the Town’s website at www.estes.org/volunteering. A cover letter outlining interest in serving on the committee must be included. Applications can be submitted to Town of Estes Park; Attn: Town Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1200; Estes Park, CO 80517; via email to townclerk@estes.org or in person, no later than 5 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021.
The Estes Park Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee was authorized in February 2021 by the Town Board of Trustees and will consist of at least 11 members appointed by the Board. The desired membership on the committee will reflect the full range of Town and County stakeholders in terms of roles in the community (residents, business affiliates, etc.) as well as demographic and social diversity (youth, non-native-English speakers, gender, and others). Three of the 11 openings are aimed at including unincorporated Estes Valley stakeholders. The application form has a full list of desired member characteristics. The focus of this Advisory Committee will be the creation of the Estes Park Comprehensive Plan, and it will work in concert with Larimer County as it creates a new Comprehensive Plan for the unincorporated Estes Valley.
The Estes Park Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee is charged with the following tasks: (a) Serve as advisors to the Town in support of drafting a Comprehensive Plan for Estes Park; (b) Consider issues, review data, consider alternatives, discuss ideas, refine vision and values, advise staff, Planning Commission, and elected officials, and make recommendations regarding goals, policies and strategies being developed for the Plan; and (c) Be a link to the community by sharing the planning process with acquaintances, colleagues, and communities of interest in the spirit of unbiased information sharing and outreach.
For more information, please contact the Town of Estes Park Community Development Department at 970-577-3721. More information on the Comprehensive Plan itself is available at www.estes.org/comprehensiveplan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.