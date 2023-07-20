Summer is the mid-point of the Town of Estes Park’s fiscal year. It’s a good time for me as mayor to consider what effect the decisions made by the Town’s trustees are having and how the work of its staff in implementing those decisions is progressing.
I use two approaches to gauge our collective efforts. One involves the Town’s Strategic Plan. Revised annually by trustees and staff, the plan has several strategic focus areas. Each area contains specific high-priority projects, all with anticipated timelines for completion. I find progress against the timelines to be a useful benchmark. Using it, I recently learned that several projects are behind schedule due to the 33-days of rain that we had here during the last two months. Since the initial completion dates anticipated fewer rain delays, staff are now busily adjusting work plans. In some cases, they are even putting projects on hold until fall when tourist traffic is lighter and children are in school.
The second approach I use to gauge things involves listening to the townspeople of Estes Park. They make their thoughts on various topics known to the trustees and me through several means, including face-to-face meetings, comments at trustee meetings, participation in trustee chats, letters, texts, phone calls, and email. Email is probably the most frequent means townspeople use to communicate with us. It’s convenient and efficient for them and us. And it helps the trustees and me balance home, work and town commitments. Want to send an email to us, but don’t know the email address? Well remember this. Use the trustee or my first initial, with last name and @estes.org and you’ll be good to go.
I’m a firm believer that good things happen when people communicate with each other. That’s why I always make time to engage with the people who live, work, learn and visit here. Your ideas, thoughts and opinions are the spark that makes my public service light burn brightly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.