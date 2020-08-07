Most lessons we learn, then forget. Some lessons we learn, remember for a while, then forget. A rare few, stay with us. Become part of who we are. They are the ones that shape our lives. For me, one such life-shaping lesson involves listening. I share it here.
As a child I had ear infections and respiratory problems that—unbeknownst to my parents and me—affected my hearing. Difficulty hearing made it hard for me to follow along with what people were saying. It led me to mishear and mispronounce words. When I tried to communicate, I usually came up short. My learning and schoolwork suffered. As did relationships with family members and friends.
Unknowingly I compensated for poor hearing by looking at the faces, lips and mannerisms of classmates and teachers. Processing bits and pieces of information rather than whole conversations. Somehow, I got by.
Learning that I had a permanent, low-frequency hearing loss was life altering for me. Compensation for the hearing loss expanded. I acquired new techniques for hearing what people were saying. I learned how to listen to them. My schoolwork improved. As did relationships with others.
During the years that followed, I developed a deep appreciation for the lessons I was learning about listening and hearing. The way they guided and shaped my life. Led me to earn a degree in speech and hearing and eventually become an audiologist.
As an audiologist, the lessons about listening continued coming. I learned that even though listening involves ears and hearing, it benefits greatly from the involvement of other senses. That we can listen with our eyes. Connect through touch. Communicate through silence.
Through countless encounters with patients, most often I found impairment of hearing and listening resulting from congenital or environmental damage to the ears. For example, a mother’s exposure to certain drugs while pregnant, trauma during birth, or in the case of my father, flying airplanes in World War II permanently impaired his hearing. However, in some cases, as I learned, not listening causes impaired hearing. Perhaps you know someone with such an impairment.
Overall, I found listening, really listening to be an act of deep respect. That when done well, fosters connections and enables choices. And sometimes, you might even find something to like in a person you previously couldn’t stand.
Nowadays, as mayor I draw on lessons about listening and hearing. Pausing, amidst the demands of the job, to take a breath. Then, while someone talks, listening with my ears—and more. Imagining myself in their shoes. Considering their circumstances.
Paying attention to each word, every mannerism. Acknowledging and accepting the genuineness of what they’re communicating. I seek commonality in difference. Search for a solution amongst problems. And should self-serving shallowness surface, I move us to higher ground of common good.
Although my hearing may be impaired, I do what I must to make sure my listening is just fine. How about you?
