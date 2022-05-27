Last year, 188 volunteers donated 8,972 hours of their time serving the Town of Estes Park. The total economic value of this contribution is estimated at over $250,000. Many of the services supported by these dedicated and capable volunteers simply would not happen without them. We truly appreciate the efforts of this committed corps of volunteers; they make the town a better place with their service.
The Town has two primary categories of volunteer opportunities: appointed positions and non-appointed positions. Appointed positions are volunteer opportunities that are subject to appointment by the Town Board (think Planning Commission, Board of Appeals, Family Advisory Board, etc.). These positions are for a specific term or duration and assist and advise the Town Board. Non-appointed positions are more traditional volunteer opportunities where a volunteer is selected by staff and performs specific duties and responsibilities that can be found in the “Job Description” of each opportunity (think Campground Host, Visitor Center Ambassador, and Museum Gallery Host). Both types of volunteers are critical to Town operations, and we usually have openings in each category.
Many of our volunteers shy away from public recognition, preferring instead to quietly contribute to their community without much fuss. That is part of the reason it is so important to take time each year to recognize and celebrate the significant amount of time our volunteers commit to bettering the community. You’ve likely had an interaction with a Town volunteer and you may not even have known it. They greet you at our Police Department’s front window, assist our Restorative Justice program, greet you at the Museum, engage with you at Town events, provide quality information at the Visitor Center, and support the Police Department with the Auxiliary program. Please join me in recognizing and thanking these individuals who give selflessly of their time and talents!
Current volunteer openings include:
• Estes Park Board of Appeals – one position to be appointed
• Parks Advisory Board – one position to be appointed
• Transportation Advisory Board – three positions to be appointed
• Campground Host
• Historic Fall River Hydroplant Docent
• Museum Gallery Host
• Museum Downtown Walking Tour Docent
• Museum Collections Volunteer
• Event Volunteers (multiple events)
• Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership Volunteer
• Visitor Center Ambassador
If you are interested in serving your community by volunteering, please visit www.estes.org/volunteering for details..
