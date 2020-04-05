By: Nancy Almond, EVICS
Executive Director
Our world and community have changed drastically in the last few weeks. Like many of you, the EVICS Family Resource Center staff is primarily working from home, and struggling to figure out how we continue to make an impact in a time when we can’t connect face to face with families, children, employers, and our many community partners. While it’s wonderful to have today’s technology tools to keep us connected, it can still feel isolating and we miss our in-person connections with our community.
However, in the midst of all the worry and angst, there are many positive things going on for families and children, that cause us to smile everyday! Here are just a few examples:
• The EVICS Office is open from 12-2 PM every week day for families to access our free Diaper Bank. Call or email ahead and staff will meet you, curbside with diapers, wipes, feminine products, referrals to others services, and as always, children’s books! Don’t be bashful! We have tons of diapers for all!
• Diaper donations have been amazing and uplifting! Thanks to the many donors who continue to take care of our needs and supply us with products. Donations can be dropped off during daily Diaper Bank hours.
• Some of our community preschools are continuing to reach out and engage with their young learners through ZOOM. The stories of children singing, reading, and crafting together are heartwarming and promising! Thanks to all the educators out there who are staying connected with children.
• Stressed out parents are learning to take a deep breath and enjoy the little moments with their children. We have heard stories of families creating videos, collaborating on art projects, taking walks, exercising, and reading together. Check out the EVICS Facebook page for daily posts of: “Things to do at home with your kids.” The resources are amazing!
• EVICS Parent Educators are available to talk and ZOOM-meet with parents! Our “Book a Parent Educator” program is open. If you need someone to talk with about parenting challenges and triumphs, give a call to the EVICS office and we will connect you.
• Thanks to relief grants and our donors, families in the EVICS program received $30 gift cards to the Rock Inn and $100 Safeway gift cards for food and basic needs. We continue to look for more opportunities to support local families.
• The YMCA of the Rockies is offering full day childcare for any “essential employees” in the community who are not able to work from home. Open to ages 3 and up, care is provided in a fun, outdoor oriented environment 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. EVICS is teaming with the YMCA to provide financial assistance to any family who needs it. Cost will not be a barrier. Call the YMCA to register or get more info: 586-3341 ext. 1280.
Be on the lookout for the positive things you see happening and share them with others, or just take time to relish the moment. There is plenty of stress and worry to go around. At EVICS, we are grateful for our Mountain Strong community, and we look forward to reconnecting with you soon! For more information or to access services, please contact: 970-586-3055 or office@evics.org The EVICS Family Resource Center is located at 1183 Graves Ave, Unit .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.