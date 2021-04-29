Look around. Do you see it? After a long year of sheltering in place, people— thanks to readily available vaccines — are starting to feel more comfortable connecting in-person with each other again. They’re getting out and about. Engaging in person-to-person conversations. Participating in group activities. Positive energy is pushing aside darkness and despair.
The point that a change is underway here, was driven home to me last Thursday morning. I’d just started walking around Lake Estes, when my head-down effort to avoid a few geese underfoot was interrupted by a small group of locals. They, like me, were pleased to have chance, face-to-face encounter. We chatted about our lives, shared some laughs and high fives before continuing around the lake. Me going one way, they the opposite. Farther on, I encountered another group. We reveled a bit, then resumed walking...opposite directions. After which I encountered another group, then another group. Only, halfway around the lake, to begin re-encountering the groups...more chatting, new stories, and so on. After each encounter I found my energy to be more positive. I want to believe theirs was too.
On Saturday, as my son Jason, grandson Sean and I headed downtown to buy birthday gifts for my son and daughter-in-law, I thought about the encounters along the lake. I wondered whether I’d experience something similar downtown.
Our first stop was at Frames Games and Things Unnamed. There, the reality of being required to wear face coverings didn’t seem to dampen in the least the desire of shoppers to purchase more games. Not only were they buying games, they were offering up unsolicited advice to other shoppers about the best games to purchase. A factor contributing to purchasing three games.
Next, at Mary Jane’s, I purchased a necklace with stones symbolizing peace and happiness as a gift for daughter-in-law Ivana. Then at the Highland Bard Irish clothing store, I bought son Jason an Irish cap to replace one he’d lost 24-years ago. In each store, the presence of safe and enthusiastic shoppers contributed to a positive purchasing experience.
Heading east on Elkhorn toward Bond Park, I thought back a year to my first walk around downtown as mayor. The way it was a low energy time for the town, and for good reason. Now, people are going in and out of stores. Most are carrying shopping bags. Many are laughing, enjoying the day, eating ice cream...feeling positive.
When we stopped at Colorado Homestead to visit with Ann and Steve Taylor, their store was busy. When I asked about business, Ann laughed, saying the first dollar that morning was 100% more than they’d taken in on the same date last year.
I hope your experiences of late around town are leading you to see that the energy of Estes Park—the lake, downtown, elsewhere— is changing. Although things are improving, the pandemic is not yet behind us. We must push on to the finish line. Getting there necessitates that we continue heeding the message of the signage that welcomes people to Estes Park. Keep Estes open, wear masks, social distance. That's good for all who live, work, and visit here.
