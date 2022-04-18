Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally is hosting her in-person public outreach April 21, 2022 at the Town of Estes Park
Board Room from 11:00-12:00. Mayor Koenig will again be participating. Commissioner Shadduck-McNally has been hosting zoom meeting public outreach with several communities and their elected officials the last two years. The agenda will be an open conversation. Commissioner Shadduck-McNally and Mayor Koenig are happy to once again be able to meet with the public in person.
