By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured subject is the American badger. This unique looking animal is rarely seen as it is primarily nocturnal. Give it an opportunity for a good meal, however, and it will come out any time of day. As a member of the weasel family, which also includes the wolverine, otter and mink, it is a fierce hunter. Here are five more fun facts about the badger.
1. American badgers are well designed for hunting subterranean animals, such as ground squirrels, mice, voles, rats, prairie dogs, and gophers but occasionally will go after the young of denning animals, such as fox, or ground-nesting birds.
2. The term badger is believed to come from the term bêcheur, French for the European badger. Early settlers basically named the American badger with a term to call it “looks like a European badger.” Original.
3. American badgers are primarily solitary, roaming its territory of prairies and open areas of higher elevations, such as the meadows, forest edges and sagebrush habitat of Estes Valley. You can identify their presence by abundant burrows with wide, flat openings to allow their stocky, flattish body to enter.
4. Badgers are built for digging. They have long, sharp claws on the end of strong forelimbs.
5. The nickname for Wisconsin is The Badger State, and it does not derive from the animal. The name started in the 1820s when iron ore miners would dig temporary homes into the rocks of the mines. This led to the term “badger boys” or “badgers.” The name stuck.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.