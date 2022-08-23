The Estes Valley Land Trust Board of Directors and members elected three new board members at an annual membership meeting in August. Each of these individuals has unique skills that will help the Land Trust conserve more land and support community partnerships throughout the Estes Valley.
Carlie Speedlin Bangs joins the Land Trust with a breadth of experience in local governance, environmental education, non-profit leadership, and community advocacy. Carlie is a member of the local workforce and was recently recruited as the new Education Director at Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Carlie is dedicated to the Estes Park community, previously serving on the Town’s Board of Trustees. A mother of three young children, Carlie is passionate about preserving the Estes Valley for the enjoyment of future generations.
Timothy V. Haight, retired Deere & Company Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, is a part-time resident of Estes Park and Johnston, IA. Tim has served on many non-profit boards in his career, and for the past several years has been a member of the Land Trust’s Stewardship and Legal Committee. Tim and his wife, Wendy, have 3 grown children and 7 (soon to be 8) grandchildren.
Robin Harding is returning to the Board after a previous term of six years, including two years as the Board President. Robin first came to the Estes Valley as a Cheley camper and immediately knew he was meant to be here. After college, he returned to the Mississippi Delta where he managed a family farming operation. He later moved to Jackson, where he worked in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and shortly thereafter established an advertising and marketing company working for clients such as Viking Range, Southern Farm Bureau, and Bass Pro Shops. He retired to Estes Park in 2007 where he now lives year-round with his wife, Stacey.
The Land Trust is governed by a total of 13 board members with a variety of backgrounds and expertise. These new leaders will work alongside the current Board and staff to advance land conservation, support community needs, and accomplish goals outlined in the Estes Valley Open Space Plan. The Board has also identified eight “core values” to guide their work and maximize success. To learn more about the Open Space Plan or the Land Trust’s core values, visit www.evlandtrust.org .
The Board of Directors would also like to recognize Curt Gleaves for his 12 years of service as a board member. Curt’s board service ended in 2022, but his significant contributions to the organization helped to build a strong and healthy foundation for the current board and staff.
