Now that the biennial municipal election is over, the Town Trustees and I are beginning the process of saying goodbye to trustee Carlie Bangs, and at the same time engaging in the process of welcoming newly elected trustee Kirby Nelson- Hazelton to the board and welcoming back re-elected trustees Marie Cenac and Scott Webermeier. The newly elected Board members will take their oath of office on April 26th at the Town Board meeting.
This every-two-year time of transition provides a valuable inflection point during which the trustees and I can reflect on the past two years together, while also contemplating what might come about during the next two years. It’s a time to consider ways of enhancing the ways we work together, select a mayor pro tem and assign trustees to serve as liaisons to a mishmash of 19 committees, boards, commissions and task forces that are essential parts of the townspeople of Estes Park’s government. Each role that is assigned to a trustee serves as an informed link, through which needs and ideas come forward to the Town Board.
Some of the 19 entities to which trustees will be assigned are advisory boards—the Parks Advisory Board, the Transportation Advisory Board, the Family Advisory Board, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and the Audit Committee. Others entities are advisory/decision making boards on which trustees serve. They are the Estes Park Planning Commission and the Estes Park Board of
Appeals. There is one decision making board, the Estes Park Board of Adjustment to which a trustee will be assigned.
The Police Auxiliary, Estes Valley Restorative Justice and Sister Cities are working group committees. The outside committees include the Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation Inc., Western Heritage, Ambassadors, Colorado Association of Ski Towns, Platte River Power Authority Board of Directors, Estes Park Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, Larimer County Solid Waste Policy Council, Visit Estes Park, Regional Transportation Infrastructure Funding Task Force and the Larimer County Behavioral Health Policy Council.
Understanding and representing the needs and interests of Estes’ townspeople are the primary responsibilities of a trustee. In addition to engaging with the above 19 entities, trustees also represent the townspeople at study sessions, regular meetings and during periodic executive sessions of the Board. Time is set aside for public comment during the regular board meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. Also, you can reach trustees via the Town’s public email at trustees@estes.org or by emailing them at first initial and last name @estes.org.
As the trustees and I go through our every-two-year transition, my hope is that you will prepare yourself so that when we move forward during the next two years you’ll be ready to join with us in the pursuit of the common good. I look forward to standing together with you—Estes Strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.