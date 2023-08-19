After a two-year hiatus and a complete reorganization, the Estes Park Sister Cities Association (EPSCA) is functioning again with a new board of directors, a membership drive starting in September, and plans for future activities and programs. Through its affiliation with Sister Cities International, Estes Park has been partnered with the town of Monteverde, Costa Rica, for almost 20 years. The COVID-19 pandemic brought EPSCA to a standstill, with no activities undertaken since 2019.
EPSCA is a nonprofit organization, with the purpose of connecting the Estes Park community with our partners in Monteverde, building relationships through citizen diplomacy. During the pandemic, EPSCA’s 501(c)3 tax-exempt status was deactivated but has recently been reinstated by the Internal Revenue Service. The organization’s registration with the Colorado Secretary of State also lapsed, but the EPSCA board is working to have it restored soon.
Given the reinstatement of EPSCA’s tax exempt status, a membership drive is set to begin next month. The newly seated board of directors has scheduled a festive membership recruitment party on Wednesday, September 13, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Estes Park Museum, located at 200 Fourth Street. Anyone interested in the Sister Cities relationship between Estes Park and Monteverde is invited to attend. There will be a brief informative program explaining the goals and plans for EPSCA, and refreshments will be served. The annual membership in EPSCA is $30 per individual.
In the meantime, interested persons are encouraged to visit the emerging EPSCA website, still under construction at www.epsistercities.org to learn more about the organization. Future plans include two exchanges intended to reestablish relationships with Estes Park’s sister community, Monteverde. Both would occur in 2024, including an educational youth exchange focusing on science and culture, and an adult exchange focused on tourism and business, as well as relationships with nearby national parks and libraries. As always, these exchanges have a goal of building a strong future of collaboration and citizen diplomacy.
