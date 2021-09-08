Join us for our Zoom Coffee on Saturday, September 11 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. We will go "Behind the Scenes" with Matt Eisenberg, General Manager of The Car Park.
Bring your questions about the new downtown parking program that started this summer in Estes.
We'll learn how and where to get signed up, how to use our free 30 minutes, and how the parking program is going anyway.
We'll also have time to share updates and more about the Town's Comprehensive Plan.
All are welcome. It's free. Register by clicking the link below or go to our website: www.lwv-estespark.org.
Zoom Coffee for Members & Guests - 9/11/2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.