Rotary Sponsors Photo Contest For 2021 Friendship Card

Proceeds from the Friendship Card fund Rotary club projects and grants, including a $500 award to the Community Corner Café. Bruce Brackman, Community Corner Café representative, recently accepted the grant from Karen Thompson, just in time for the 2020-21 season of free meals for all every Friday beginning October 2. Meals will be provided on a take-out only basis at the Shepherd of the Mountains Church, 2000 Ptarmigan Trail.