Rotary Sponsors Photo Contest For 2021 Friendship Card

The Rotary Club of Estes Park has announced a photo contest for the 2021 Friendship Card. There is no charge to enter, and the winner will receive photo credit on the card and two 2021 Friendship Cards. The deadline for photos is October 26, 2020.
The Friendship Card, which provides discounts at local businesses, debuted in 2019, replacing the long-time Rocky Card. The Rotary Club of Estes Park re-established the card as a fundraiser for club projects and community grants. A recent $500 grant to the Community Corner Café will help fund its operations. (See photo)
“In its first year, almost 700 cards were sold, and we anticipate that number will increase as people become aware of the value the card brings to local shoppers,” said Karen Thompson, fund development director for the Rotary Club of Estes Park. “In 2020, 71 local businesses participated in providing some type of discount to cardholders. Rotary is very thankful for all the participating businesses, especially the Estes Park News for their continuous advertising throughout the summer.”
To enter the photo contest, email a favorite Estes Valley/RMNP photo in high resolution, jpg format to epfriendshipcard@gmail.com. A panel of judges will select the winning photo. Cropping and slight color correction are allowed for photos, but photos with anything added or taken away through a photo editing program will be rejected.
All decisions of the judges are final. The winner will be notified by email. The winning photo may also be used in other marketing materials for the Friendship Card. Owner of the photo will receive no compensation other than photo credit and two 2021 Friendship Cards.
The 2020 Friendship Card costs $10, is valid until December 31, 2020, and is available for sale at Nicky’s Restaurant, Rocky Mountain Gateway, The Village Store at National Park Village, Safeway Guest Services, Macdonald Book Store, and Quality Inn.
