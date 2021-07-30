Founding Of The Estes Valley Land Trust Presented In New Book

For those interested in local history, a new book on the history of the founding of the Estes Valley Land Trust by a former President of the organization has just been released and available is now available in e-book form for those interested in efforts to preserve the views and wildlife of the Valley.
Paradise could be defined as the Estes Valley, Colorado, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. The onslaught of tourism, new residents, and development threatened to ruin it. A dedicated band of volunteers decided to save it, using new land protection tools. With no offices or staff, they organized, raised funds over a quarter of a century, and preserved views and quality of the land for generations to come. This story highlights how the volunteers helped save the beauty the Estes Valley on sheer determination. The account details the 1987 formation and first decades of the Estes Valley Land Trust and the perseverance of the founders in protecting almost 10,000 acres of land through conservation easements.
“Ten Thousand Acres on a Shoestring- The Beginnings of the Estes Valley Land Trust..”, by Rebecca Lynn Urquhart, can be purchased on Amazon Books at tinyurl.com/tufz7kcm.
The first 3 chapters can be viewed on the above website, and downloaded on any device (Ipad, etc), with a Kindle app. The print version should be available in a month, and times for public discussions will be announced when COVID restrictions can be arranged. In the meantime, any questions or requests for notices of the print version available should be sent to rebecca.l.urquhart@gmail.com.
