Estes Recycles Paint with PaintCare.org

Saturday October 2, 9 am to 1 pm,
Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies (west entrance)
Estes Recycles is working with the state-authorized organization PaintCare.org, to offer a free paint recycling drop-off event on Saturday, October 2, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies (PCCR).
The PaintCare.org event is open to both households and businesses but you must pre-register at https://paint-estes-park.eventbrite.com to pick a timeslot and avoid waiting in line. If you are unable to register online, or need more information, call PaintCare at (855) PAINT09.
PaintCare requires that paint products be in sealed, original containers with original manufacturer labels. Households may bring any amount of paint, stain and varnish, including deck and concrete sealers. No drums or containers larger than 5 gallons will be accepted. Limits apply to businesses. Call the number above for details.
Not accepted: hazardous waste or chemicals such as paint thinner, solvents, motor oil, spackle, glue, adhesive, roofing tar, pesticides or cleaning chemicals. Early drop-offs at the church are not permitted and will be considered illegal dumping.
Remember: You must pre-register online for a timeslot to prevent traffic back-up, and you must enter the church parking lot via the western-most driveway only.
