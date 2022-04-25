Estes Chamber names Colleen DePasquale new Executive Director

The Estes Chamber of Commerce selected Colleen DePasquale as its new Executive Director, effective May 23, 2022. DePasquale brings more than 10 years of chamber leadership experience, most recently serving as the President and CEO of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce and its non-profit foundation, in addition to an international background in the hospitality industry. Depasquale says, “I pride myself on having strong communication and leadership skills and being a convener to help members and the community continue their growth. I’m excited about this opportunity to bring my passion for business to the mountains that I love!”
“We have established a strong reputation of advocacy and support with the leadership of outgoing Executive Director Donna Carlson; and we wish her the best in her new endeavors. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Estes Chamber and Colleen brings a wealth of experience in leading a large chamber of commerce. With her experience and leadership, we are excited about building on the momentum,” said Carissa Streib, Chair of the Board of Directors.
The Estes Chamber of Commerce was founded in May 2019 to create a stronger business climate and make Estes Park a better place to live, work and play. The Chamber has built a strong foundation of 350 active members and continues to grow. “We have a committed, supportive Board of Directors that has been working tirelessly to provide services that are most important to Estes Park businesses. Bringing Colleen, an experienced chamber executive, on board demonstrates the Chamber’s commitment to be a driving force for our business community,” Streib says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.