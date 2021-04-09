Peyton Wilkerson was selected to represent Team USA in the Pan American Continental Championship Mountain Bike Race in Puerto Rico on March 26.
The race brings together the top riders from across North, South and Central America to compete.
Of the 46 riders in the Juniors Division, Peyton placed 12th in his first ever international race! The top rider was from Colombia with Mexico taking second and third place.
The route was five laps of an approximately four mile course.
Peyton spent the week leading up to the race at the Olympic Village in Salinas, PR with top riders from around the Americas.
This kicks off Peyton’s racing season with several races between now and the USA Mountain Bike National Championship Race in Winter Park in July.
