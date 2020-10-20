League of Women Voters of Estes Park

From the League of Women Voters:
YOU CAN VOTE SAFELY and EARLY – use a BALLOT DROP BOX 24/7, NOW UNTIL 7:00 PM NOVEMBER 3”. Women’s right to vote was granted 100 years ago, and the LWV of Estes Park encourages ALL citizens to vote. For more election information go to vote411.org/colorado.
