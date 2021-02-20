Estes Valley Community Center Has State Of The Art HEPA Air Filtration

It’s established science that physical activity is good for us. It’s also winter in Estes Park. Sometimes, its difficult to get outside for that physical activity. (It’s not the snow and cold…it’s the WIND) Here at the Estes Valley Community Center, we are beginning to increase our occupancy limits in the Larimer County LEVEL UP program and are here to welcome you back to your workout regimen.
One of the outstanding features of the Estes Valley Community Center is our state of the art HEPA air filtration is our Trane Technologies, Inc., HVAC system. HEPA, or High-Efficiency Particulate Air, is a standard that must remove 99.97% of particles whose diameter is 0.3 micron from the air that passes through.
According to Brandon McGowen, the EVCC Maintenance Manager, our 75,000 sq. ft. facility has five large commercial units that perform up to 10 air changes per hour (ACH). That’s the equivalent of the entire volume of our building’s air being exchanged every six minutes! McGowen commented, “We have over 240 square feet of HEPA filter surface, and use the highest quality Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV)-13 HEPA filters available for our system. These filters can capture 0.3 micron particles. A COVID-19 virus is estimated to be 0.12 micron. Our filters are 98.1% effective in capturing these smaller particles.”
We were pleased to be awarded LEVEL-UP Certification by the Larimer County Department of Health based on our high standard of sanitization protocols and our state of the art HVAC system with HEPA filtration. It’s our mission to provide you a safe, healthy place for your fitness goals. If you haven’t been back to the Estes Valley Community Center yet, stop by. We would love to show you our flexible membership and pass options. We’re here for you.
