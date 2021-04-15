Following the Governor’s lead, the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center will begin easing back into normalcy by allowing its members to resume eating congregate lunchtime meals together inside our building on April 19. These meals will still be prepared by the Bighorn Restaurant, and they can either be taken out, as they have been since the COVID-19 pandemic started, or consumed inside with friends. Because a vaccine is now widely available to seniors in Estes Valley, people who have not yet been vaccinated, and people who are not feeling well, are asked to please not attempt indoor eating with friends.
Although people obviously cannot eat while wearing masks, they will be expected to wear masks during conversations both before and after lunch. Furthermore, eating at our round tables will be limited to four persons per table to accommodate compliance with social distancing recommendations. People who choose to eat in the Senior Center will have a choice of beverages (coffee, tea, cocoa, etc.) to accompany their meal and donated snacks for dessert.
Finally, some activities at the Senior Center have resumed: Tri-fit M-W-F, 10:30-11:15; Yoga/Balance T-Th, 10:15-11:00; Mahjong on Tuesdays. Senior Center hours are now M-W-Th-F 10:00-1:00; Tu 10:00-2:00. Come join us! 1760 Olympian Lane (northeast of Estes Valley Collision and Ace Hardware)
