By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the snowshoe hare. Named for their large back feet that work like snowshoes in their snowy winter habitat, these shy critters are common animals in Rocky Mountain National Park. Check out these other fun facts about this cute little animal.
1. Although hares and rabbits are both in the family Leporidae, they are actually separate species. The most notable difference is that hares, including snowshoe hares, are born with their eyes open and with a full coat of fur. Rabbits, on the other hand, are born naked and blind.
2. Snowshoe hares change their coat color in various seasons. During the summer their coats are dark brown, tan and gray but they maintain white feet. In the winter, their coats turn almost pure white, mottled with a little gray or brown in the undercoat. This biannual molt can take up to ten weeks to complete.
3. The range of the snowshoe hare extends from the shores of the Arctic Ocean to the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains.
4. The population of snowshoe hares in northern boreal forests (such as in Canada and Alaska) is cyclic, meaning their numbers peak about every ten years. Research is showing that this cycle is not as dramatic in the Rocky Mountains where the snowshoe hare has more abundant food, less extremes in weather, and a wider range of predators.
5. Snowshoe hares can have two to three litters each summer with an average of three babies per litter.
