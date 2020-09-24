Office Of The Town Clerk Makes Us Better

Most days, Estes Park is a beehive of activity. Its downtown corridor a steady stream of cars flowing east and west along Elkhorn Avenue. Vacationing families, arm locked couples, and fun loving friends walking slowly on the sidewalks. Some of them curiously gazing into windows. Many going into shops. Others dining in restaurants or relaxing in green spaces.
Nearby, is Estes’ town hall. The seat of government and location of the town clerk’s office. Where, clerk Jackie Williamson and administrative assistants Bunny Beers and Kimberly Disney busily issue licenses and permits, supervise elections, maintain records, and provide support and assistance to the town’s trustees and me, your mayor.
My official relationship with clerk Williamson and her team began last January, when I stopped by the office of the clerk to get the requisite registration materials for becoming a candidate for mayor. My relationship with them grew with each subsequent encounter. Whether it was me submitting required campaign reports, drawing a position on the ballot, or hearing the election night results they’d tabulated. Or them posting my biography on the town’s website and giving me onboarding instructions about duties as mayor.
Now, as your mayor, the office of the town clerk is my go-to-place for paperwork about the work of the town board, records about ongoing processes and projects of the town, mail from constituents, as well as for obtaining guidance about what, when and how to do things. Moreover, it’s in the clerk’s office that staff assists with proclamations, arrange for meetings (and meals), assign rooms, coordinate virtual connections, provide computer support, transcribe proceedings, and more.
Even though, things can at times get a bit excited elsewhere downtown, the office of the town clerk is an oasis of can-do confidence. Where, Jackie, Bunny and Kimberly calmly take things in stride. Doing what’s necessary for getting things done. Unwaveringly attending to detail. Graciously supporting the trustees and me. Making us better. Enabling the common good of the townspeople to move forward. And doing so, they foster a culture of service that permeates our town.
Please join me in offering up a heartfelt thank you to Jackie, Bunny and Kimberly. The work they do, and the way they do it makes Estes Park a tremendous place to live, work, grow... and be mayor.
