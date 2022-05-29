By: Dawn Wilson
The featured animal for this week is the barn swallow. Similar in size and shape of other swallows in Estes Park but different in color, the barn swallow is a tough bird to catch a photo of in flight — but I am still trying. Here are five facts about this quick bird, and five photos of the bird in a stationary position.
1. Barn swallows build nests made of mud pellets in locations sheltered from the rain, such as in the corners of manmade structures (like inside barns and sheds), in the eaves of houses and buildings, or under bridges. This is to protect the susceptible mud from softening and potentially losing its structure in rain.
2. The barn swallow is the most common of the eight swallow species found in North America.
3. Both the male and female will make up to 1000 trips collecting mud for the nest.
4. A group of swallows is called a “kettle” of swallows.
5. The term “aerial insectivores” refers to the barn swallow’s preference to hunt for insects in midair, cruising close to the surface of water or meadows in search of small insects, like bees, beetles, wasps, grasshoppers and moths.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
