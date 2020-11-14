Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Windy. Snow showers this evening. The becoming mostly clear later. Low 16F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow showers this evening. The becoming mostly clear later. Low 16F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.