After removing most of the furnishing left by the prior owners (modern items) we were very concerned we would be left with only empty rooms to show in the home. That concern was put to rest when the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center received donations of so many gorgeous treasurers dating back from the 1900s.
The community support for this project has been wonderful, and we are so grateful.
This week we had many volunteers assist in giving these treasures a little extra care, repairs or just a good cleaning and a coat of polish. We were all excited watching the beauty of these pieces come alive with every additional coat of wax and polish that we applied. Imagining days long gone when these items were used, and by who, was a lot of fun. Thank you so much to all our enthusiastic helpers.
I’d also like to thank Judi O’Neal of Buried Treasures, here in Estes Park.
Judi priced all the furnishing from the house, took pictures and put them on-line for a virtual sale. Having arranged everything carefully in the garage so all pieces could easily be seen, she scheduled individual appointments for potential buyers (with masks).
With Judi’s experience and perseverance, we were able to sell every last piece. We could not have done the sale without her.
