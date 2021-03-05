The Estes Valley Community Center is happy to announce the re-opening of the lower level on Monday, March 15. Lauren Pavlish, our Adult Recreation Coordinator commented,
“It’s been one year since we closed due to COVID and we are anxious to welcome everyone back! This will be a great opportunity to get out and see your friends in a fun, safe and inviting location.”
During the last year we had the opportunity to re-focus on what really matters to those who participate in our Senior and Adult Activities. We also thought that a name is meaningful - Senior Services isn’t really what we do, and Adult Activities isn’t quite it, either. Based on lots of discussion, we are excited to announce our new name: Elevated Connections; a way to connect, play and build community.
The Elevated Connections Pass will be included with any EVCC membership or may be purchased separately for $30 (good through 2021). The pass will include our popular programming, walking track access along with new opportunities to play and build community. The drop-in fee for activities without the pass will be $5 per person. If you have any questions, please e-mail Lauren Pavlish at LPavlish@evrpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.