The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is maintaining the stoke for their 2022 race season bringing home their second well-deserved 1st Place Divisional Team Trophy at the Cloud City Challenge in Leadville, CO, on September 11. Six Estes Park MTB Team high school student athletes gave it their all on a beautiful day of racing with Freshman, Sophomore, and JV Boys & Girls racing 12.4 miles and Varsity Boys & Girls racing 18.6 miles on the hot and dusty course surrounded by majestic mountain peak views.
The cloudless day at 10,151 ft started with 30 degree temps but quickly warmed up for Freshman Wyatt Morris. After having a racer accidentally collide with him in the start, pushing him back to last in the pack out of the start line, Wyatt worked his way back up to an impressive 59th Place Finish out of 71 Freshman Boys. Way to go, Wyatt! The second wave was Sophomore Boys and EP MTB Team student athlete Owen Brandewie. After his hard work at the first race, Owen had a great 11th place starting position out of the 69 Sophomore Boys. Owen gave the race everything he had for a nail biting finish and finished with an amazing 6th Place Finish! Congrats, Owen! Varsity racer and Junior, Odin Rhode, raced for three laps / 18.6 miles. Odin Rhode had an unbelievable negative split for his final lap, moving up four places to finish a stellar 8th Place FInish out of the fastest racers in their division. Congrats, Odin!
Seniors and JV Girls Racers Isabella Putman and Miriam Cramer and Sophomore Girls Racer Nora Harrison raced the last wave of the day and they gave it their all for 12.4 miles of racing. Isabella Putman loved all the uphills of the Leadville course and, even after losing her water bottle at the start of her second lap, finished strong in 28th Place out of 41 JV Girls. Being her first race of the season, Miriam Cramer had to start at the back of the pack of JV Girls but was able to work her way up to an amazing 22nd Place Finish in JV Girls. Great job, Isabella & Miriam! Sophomore Nora Harrison once again crushed her two laps and held strong to her second 3rd Place Finish in Sophomore Girls! Congrats, Nora!
Thanks to the incredibly strong showing of all six of the high school student athletes who raced from the Estes Park MTB Team, the team brought home their second 1st Place Team Trophy for their Division 3! Way to go, EP MTB Team! In addition, the Cloud City Challenge's Team Spirit Contest of the day was "Temporary Tattoos" and the Estes Park MTB Team, 8th grade adventure riders, coaches, parents, grandparents, and siblings all participated and they were able to win the Team Spirit Award for the day, too! The 3rd of their four regular season races is on September 24th at the Showdown in the Boat in Steamboat Springs, CO, where the Estes Park MTB Team hopes to continue showing off all their hard work! Go, Estes Park, GO!
The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th-12th grade students and welcomes both adventure riders and performance racers. High School students on the Estes Park MTB Team are able to race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with over 2000 other students from across the state of Colorado, including parts of Wyoming and New Mexico. The Estes Park MTB Team is always welcoming of new riders and racers at any time - contact them at estesmtb.com or on Instagram@estesmtb if you have a student who is interested or has questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.