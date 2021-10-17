By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the American kestrel.
Although you will more frequently see American kestrels on the plains and in the foothills of Colorado, they do occasionally make an appearance at our higher elevation in Estes Valley. Here are five more facts about this easily recognizable falcon nicknamed the “sparrow hawk”.
1. American kestrels are the smallest and most widespread falcon in North America. An adult kestrel weighs approximately 3 to 6 ounces.
2. Although they will more typically hunt by sitting on a high perch to watch for prey, they will also hover in the air when no suitable perch is available.
3. American kestrels are one of only three raptors in North America where the males and females have different markings. The male kestrel has blue-hued wings and one black bar on orange tail feathers; the wings of females have an orange hue and many black bars on the orange tail feathers.
4. The kestrel feeds mostly on large insects, with a preference for grasshoppers, but can also catch small mammals, like voles and mice.
5. Kestrels can see ultraviolet light, allowing them to see and follow urine trails of prey.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.